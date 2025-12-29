Report Says WWE Eyeing Breakthrough 2026 Push For SmackDown Star

There has been an update on the status of Jacob Fatu, who has been off WWE television since October.

Fatu was written off programming following a backstage angle on the October 17 episode of WWE SmackDown. In the segment, he was found injured with a bloodied mouth and teeth visible on the floor. While the scene was intentionally graphic, it was done to explain a legitimate medical absence rather than signal a long term storyline injury.

The angle was used to allow Fatu time away from television to undergo a required dental procedure. The company opted for a dramatic write off to keep his absence consistent with ongoing stories, while protecting his on screen momentum.

Behind the scenes, WWE is said to be extremely optimistic about Fatu’s future. There is internal belief that he is capable of having a breakout year in 2026, with creative plans already forming before his surgery forced a pause. The expectation is that his push will resume once he is cleared to return.

As for timing, Fatu is currently expected back on WWE television in the early part of 2026. That window lines up with the build toward the Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 31, 2026, in Riyadh. While nothing has been confirmed, there is already speculation that Fatu could make his return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble Match, setting the tone for what WWE hopes will be a defining year for him.





