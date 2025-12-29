WWE Star Supports William Regal’s Warning To Wrestlers About Dangerous Neck Bumps

A WWE Superstar currently sidelined with a serious neck injury has added her voice to an increasingly important discussion about in ring safety.

Piper Niven has publicly backed comments made by William Regal that urged wrestlers to rethink dangerous head and neck bumps. Niven, who is dealing with a neck issue of her own, echoed Regal’s concerns and stressed just how quickly a wrestler’s physical situation can change.

Regal’s original message, posted over the weekend, warned performers against what he described as “stupid” risks that involve being dropped on the head or neck. Drawing from personal experience, Regal explained the long term damage he has endured and referenced Bryan Danielson as another example of someone living with daily pain due to neck problems. His message was aimed largely at younger wrestlers who may not yet feel the consequences of those choices.

Niven made it clear that Regal’s warning should not be brushed aside. Speaking from a deeply personal place, she highlighted how thin the margin is between feeling healthy and dealing with lasting injury.

“The line between ‘But I feel fine!’ And ‘I just want to feel ok again’ Is horrifically thin and you have zero idea how close you are teetering on the edge of it,” Niven wrote. “Please take heed my darlings.”

Regal’s comments arrived shortly after a tense moment at AEW Worlds End, where Kyle Fletcher landed awkwardly on his neck following a top rope dragon suplex from Jon Moxley. While Fletcher was later reported to be fine, the timing led many fans to assume Regal was reacting to that specific spot. Regal himself did not name any incident or promotion.

That speculation sparked backlash from at least one fan on X, who accused Regal of hypocrisy by suggesting he was indirectly criticising AEW while remaining silent on similar moments in WWE. Niven responded directly to that criticism, defending Regal’s intent and approach.

“Or perhaps it’s just a great way of getting solid advice to people he doesn’t have a direct line of communication with or see at work to tell them in person,” Niven wrote.

For added context, Regal’s full statement on the state of modern wrestling and in ring safety is included below, unchanged:

“I stay off here but was alerted to something today that has alarmed me. I don’t read any comments so don’t waste your time trying to argue or justify your very wrong opinions on this. I broke my neck twice, 9/93 in ring and a car wreck in ‘97 and stupidly never told anyone. And I was taught properly how to bridge and not land on the top of my head. It’s a skill that maybe 99.9 % of people don’t know or will ever learn anymore. I kept going somehow but knew all the tricks that again people don’t learn now and watch film and just copy. After Misawa San passed from his neck problems I thought it would stop this nonsense but it’s got worse and whenever I talk to people about them doing it it’s ‘well it doesn’t hurt….’ Believe me it will. I have people close to me now, Bryan being one, who is suffering daily like myself from his neck. It’s a daily misery and sleep and every other aspect of your life is more than hard. Although people use the term tough about me you’ll never hear me say that as I’m not and don’t think I am or have ever been. Money and whatever nonsense fame is supposed to be is not worth the pain or supposed two evening glory you get from these ridiculous moves dropping yourself on your head. The vast majority of fans don’t know the difference between a vertical suplex and a brain buster and that’s a far tamer move than many I see now. I’m 57 and become less relevant every day but fame has never been my thing so most of you doing this STUPID stuff are not going to listen to me but hopefully a few do. Stop it now if you want a decent quality of life after Wrestling because that part of your life will be over before you know it and wrestling done right is hard enough but broken necks or death are not something you should think is tough or cool. It’s idiotic thinking.”

The line between



“But I feel fine!”



And



“I just want to feel ok again”



Is horrifically thin and you have zero idea how close you are teetering on the edge of it.



Please take heed my darlings. https://t.co/H276qJLfUg , Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) December 29, 2025