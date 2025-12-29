Mick Foley Fires Back After Viral Rumor Claims He Is Furious With WWE

Mick Foley has publicly shut down and debunked a rumor circulating on social media regarding his relationship with WWE.

The speculation began after an Instagram page called It’s Wrestling Lover claimed that Foley was furious with WWE for using footage from his wrestling career. Foley directly addressed the report on Instagram and made it clear the story was completely false.

Foley explained that WWE owns the footage in question and is fully entitled to use it however they see fit. He also stressed that he takes pride in his body of work and enjoys seeing it shared with fans.

“I found out that an Instagram site called It’s Wrestling Lover is putting out a completely fabricated story about me being furious with WWE for using my wrestling footage,” Foley wrote. “First of all, it’s their footage. They can do whatever they want with it. Secondly, I’m proud of the footage. I love everything I did when I was part of the company, and I like being seen. So, please retract this statement. Admit it’s false. Do the right thing and have a nice day!”

While the specific claim about footage usage has now been dismissed, the rumor appears to have gained momentum due to recent real world tension between Foley and WWE. Earlier this month, Foley announced he was cutting ties with the company, citing WWE’s association with Donald Trump following comments made by the former President regarding the death of Rob Reiner.

