×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Preview Two Title Matches Set As Austin Theory Faces Rey Mysterio

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 29, 2025
WWE Raw Preview Two Title Matches Set As Austin Theory Faces Rey Mysterio

WWE closes out 2025 tonight with the final episode of WWE Raw, airing live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The year end broadcast features two championship bouts and a high profile singles match involving a WWE Hall of Famer.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed that the show will open with The Vision. The group, led by Paul Heyman, has become central to recent storylines. Austin Theory will compete later in the night as he looks to strengthen his standing within the faction. Theory goes one on one with Rey Mysterio, just a week after assisting Bronson Reed in a tag team victory over Mysterio and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

The Women’s World Championship will be defended in a Triple Threat Match. Champion Stephanie Vaquer, known as La Primera, puts her title on the line against Raquel Rodriguez and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Vaquer has been dealing with pressure from multiple sides in recent weeks, while Rodriguez is chasing a defining moment to close out the year. Bella enters with the goal of proving her legacy by capturing a world championship for the first time in more than ten years.

In the tag team division, the World Tag Team Championships are up for grabs. The reigning champions, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, defend against one of WWE’s most accomplished teams, The Usos. Styles and Lee have built strong momentum with recent wins over teams including The Judgment Day, The War Raiders, and The New Day, but face a major test in Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The show streams live exclusively on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Current lineup for tonight’s Raw in Orlando

Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match
Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez

World Tag Team Championship Match
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) vs. The Usos

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio

 The Vision opens the show

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 29th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Ralston, Nebraska

Dec. 31st 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Buffalo, New York

Jan. 2nd 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 3rd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy