WWE Raw Preview Two Title Matches Set As Austin Theory Faces Rey Mysterio

WWE closes out 2025 tonight with the final episode of WWE Raw, airing live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The year end broadcast features two championship bouts and a high profile singles match involving a WWE Hall of Famer.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed that the show will open with The Vision. The group, led by Paul Heyman, has become central to recent storylines. Austin Theory will compete later in the night as he looks to strengthen his standing within the faction. Theory goes one on one with Rey Mysterio, just a week after assisting Bronson Reed in a tag team victory over Mysterio and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

The Women’s World Championship will be defended in a Triple Threat Match. Champion Stephanie Vaquer, known as La Primera, puts her title on the line against Raquel Rodriguez and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Vaquer has been dealing with pressure from multiple sides in recent weeks, while Rodriguez is chasing a defining moment to close out the year. Bella enters with the goal of proving her legacy by capturing a world championship for the first time in more than ten years.

In the tag team division, the World Tag Team Championships are up for grabs. The reigning champions, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, defend against one of WWE’s most accomplished teams, The Usos. Styles and Lee have built strong momentum with recent wins over teams including The Judgment Day, The War Raiders, and The New Day, but face a major test in Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The show streams live exclusively on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Current lineup for tonight’s Raw in Orlando

Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez

World Tag Team Championship Match

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) vs. The Usos

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio

The Vision opens the show