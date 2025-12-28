Chris Jericho Breaks Silence On WWE Return Rumours With Three Word Tease

Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW television for months, but speculation around his future continues to build as his contract approaches its reported end later this year.

During a live stream on his YouTube channel, Jericho finally offered a brief response to ongoing rumours linking him to a possible WWE return in 2026. The comment came while AEW Worlds End was airing, as Jericho hosted a Christmas Dinner With The Winnipeggers broadcast instead of appearing on the pay per view.

A fan wrote in recalling Jericho’s 1999 WWE debut and said they hoped to see him return one more time. Jericho replied with a simple but telling response.

“You never know. You never know.”

It marked the first time Jericho has publicly acknowledged the speculation around his future. While it stopped short of confirming anything, the comment left the door firmly open.

Jericho has not appeared on AEW programming since April, when he walked out on Big Bill and Bryan Keith after expressing frustration with their performance. Since then, he has been completely absent from television, and earlier reports stated that he has not been part of recent AEW creative discussions. Jericho is known to work closely with Tony Khan on storylines, but there are currently said to be no plans in place for his return.

Rather than attending AEW Worlds End, Jericho chose to revive The Winnipeggers for a live broadcast running at the same time, further distancing himself from AEW’s current on screen direction.

With his AEW deal nearing its conclusion and WWE speculation heating up, Jericho’s future remains one of the most closely watched stories in wrestling. For now, he is not ruling anything out.

