×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Books Another Title Match For New Year’s Smash Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 28, 2025
AEW Books Another Title Match For New Year’s Smash Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is set to close out 2025 with a championship match fans have never seen before.

During Worlds End Zero Hour, it was confirmed that Ricochet will defend the AEW National Championship against Jungle Jack Perry on the final episode of Dynamite of the year.

The challenge was issued moments after JetSpeed and Jurassic Express defeated Josh Alexander and The Demand. With momentum on his side, Perry called out Ricochet, and the match was quickly made official.

The bout marks the first-ever singles meeting between Ricochet and Perry and will take place on December 31, 2025, at AEW New Year’s Smash Dynamite, live from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Ricochet will be looking for redemption after ending up on the losing side of the multi-man tag match earlier in the night. With the National Championship on the line, both men enter the bout with plenty to prove.

Also confirmed for the December 31 show, Mercedes Moné will defend the TBS Championship against Willow Nightingale, adding even more stakes to AEW’s year-ending Dynamite.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 29th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Ralston, Nebraska

Dec. 31st 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Buffalo, New York

Jan. 2nd 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 3rd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy