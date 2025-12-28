AEW Books Another Title Match For New Year’s Smash Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is set to close out 2025 with a championship match fans have never seen before.

During Worlds End Zero Hour, it was confirmed that Ricochet will defend the AEW National Championship against Jungle Jack Perry on the final episode of Dynamite of the year.

The challenge was issued moments after JetSpeed and Jurassic Express defeated Josh Alexander and The Demand. With momentum on his side, Perry called out Ricochet, and the match was quickly made official.

The bout marks the first-ever singles meeting between Ricochet and Perry and will take place on December 31, 2025, at AEW New Year’s Smash Dynamite, live from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Ricochet will be looking for redemption after ending up on the losing side of the multi-man tag match earlier in the night. With the National Championship on the line, both men enter the bout with plenty to prove.

Also confirmed for the December 31 show, Mercedes Moné will defend the TBS Championship against Willow Nightingale, adding even more stakes to AEW’s year-ending Dynamite.