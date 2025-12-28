×
Tony Khan Reveals The Real Reason Hyan And Maya World Were Signed By AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 28, 2025
Hyan and Maya World are officially All Elite, and AEW President Tony Khan has explained exactly why the company decided to sign them.

Speaking during the AEW Worlds End media scrum, Khan confirmed the duo had been signed after repeatedly impressing whenever they appeared on AEW programming. He stressed that their in ring performances consistently exceeded expectations.

Khan also highlighted the respect both women have earned backstage, noting that their reputation among peers played a major role in the decision.

“I think they’ve been doing a fantastic job. Hyan and Maya World came in and delivered time after time. They’ve been more competitive and have put on great matches. Everyone in the locker room respects them. They bring something great to the roster.”

Another factor was versatility. Khan explained that AEW’s women’s division benefits from talent who can thrive in both singles and tag team competition, something Hyan and Maya World have already proven.

“Having stronger names for singles and tag teams helps, since they’re both good individual wrestlers as well. I thought Hyan and Maya World would make a great addition to the roster.”

Khan added that the timing of the announcement was intentional, revealing he wanted to close out the year on a positive and meaningful note by rewarding hard work.

“I wanted to end 2025 on a positive note, so I wanted to make it official that Hyan and Maya World are both All Elite.”

