Tony Khan And AEW Stars Address Worlds End Fallout During Post Show Media Scrum

All Elite Wrestling held its post event media scrum on Saturday night in Chicago following AEW Worlds End, with company president Tony Khan joined by several AEW stars to discuss the night’s events and what lies ahead.

Kris Statlander addressed questions surrounding her actions during Worlds End, including spitting in the face of Jamie Hayter. Statlander made it clear that her time being viewed as an underdog is over, stating that her story has changed and that this is now her moment as champion. She said she is no longer defined by struggle and sees herself as the standard going forward.

When asked about new fans discovering AEW, Statlander spoke candidly about her own journey, explaining that professional wrestling was not a lifelong passion for her, but has since become something that has completely taken over her life in a positive way. She encouraged fans by saying it is never too late to chase your dreams and strive to become the best version of yourself.

Members of The Conglomeration also spoke to the media. Orange Cassidy was asked about the possibility of teaming with Toni Storm again in the future, responding simply with “God willing.”

The scrum took an entertaining turn when The Babes of Wrath arrived. Harley Cameron performed a song titled “The Babes of Wrath” before speaking about her role in AEW. Cameron acknowledged her background in entertainment, but stressed that her heart is firmly in wrestling. She said she is passionate, motivated, and focused on growing as a wrestler, thanking Tony Khan for giving her the opportunity to prove herself.

Speaking about her upcoming match with Mercedes Moné, Willow Nightingale reflected on their previous encounter, saying she came up short last time. She added that this time both competitors will come in well prepared, with fire in their bellies heading into Wednesday.

Tony Khan shared his own thoughts on the event and the state of AEW. He described Christmas Collision as potentially the best episode of Collision the company has ever produced. During the scrum, Renee Paquette jokingly asked Khan if he knew any good dentists, referencing Jon Moxley legitimately splitting a tooth during his Continental Classic semifinal match. Khan laughed off the moment before continuing.

Khan spent time highlighting AEW’s success at the Sports Illustrated awards, detailing each honour the company received. He also singled out Moxley versus Kyle Fletcher as possibly the best match of the Continental Classic tournament.

Asked about the status of Adam Cole, Khan said there was never any pressure for Cole to return before he was ready. He stated that he is simply happy to hear Cole’s voice again and for fans to see him, adding that while he wants Cole in AEW, there is no health update to share at this time.

Looking toward the future, Khan was questioned about long term planning, particularly around 2027 and the company’s next television deal. He responded by pointing to upcoming events, including AEW’s final show of 2025, before stating that AEW has plans mapped out for many years to come.

Based on early indicators, Khan said Worlds End is trending incredibly well. He was also asked about the crowd reaction to Jon Moxley being cheered following his AEW Continental Classic victory despite being positioned as a heel for much of the year. Khan said he was not surprised, calling Moxley one of the greatest wrestlers ever. He explained that fans have always connected with Moxley, even when he has done terrible things, and that when outside interference and shortcuts are removed, his greatness shines through. Khan said he fully expected the crowd response due to Moxley’s popularity.

Finally, Khan commented on Maya World and Hyan, praising both competitors for their continued improvement. He said they have delivered time and time again, are becoming more competitive, and bring something special to the AEW roster.