Jon Moxley Suffers Gruesome Tooth Injury Yet Still Wins AEW Continental Title

At the December 27 edition of AEW Worlds End, Jon Moxley went one on one with Kyle Fletcher in the Continental Classic semi final in the second match of the night. Moxley ultimately advanced to the finals, but not before a frightening moment midway through the bout.

During a ringside sequence involving the steel steps, Moxley slipped while repositioning and crashed forward, landing tooth first on the edge of the steps. The impact immediately left him bloodied, with the damage clearly visible to those in attendance and watching at home. The moment appeared to be a genuine accident and occurred while both men were attempting to set up a different spot rather than as part of the planned action.

After the pay per view went off the air, it was reported that the injury was legitimate, with Moxley splitting a tooth during the fall. Despite the painful setback, Moxley powered through the remainder of the night.

He went on to defeat both Fletcher and later Kazuchika Okada on the same show, overcoming the injury to crown himself the new Continental Champion and close out an exhausting and physically punishing evening.

AEW Worlds End results December 27 2025

• Sisters of Sin Julia Hart and Skye Blue defeated Hyan and Maya World

• Eddie Kingston defeated Zack Gibson

• Máscara Dorada and Bandido with Alex Abrahantes defeated Don Callis Family

• JetSpeed Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey and Jurassic Express Jungle Jack Perry and Luchasaurus defeated Josh Alexander and The Demand Ricochet Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona

• Kazuchika Okada defeated Konosuke Takeshita in the Continental Classic semi final

• Jon Moxley defeated Kyle Fletcher in the Continental Classic semi final

• FTR Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Bang Bang Gang Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

• The Babes of Wrath Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale defeated Mercedes Moné and Athena to retain the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship

• Darby Allin defeated Gabe Kidd

• Timeless Toni Storm Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy defeated Death Riders Claudio Castagnoli Daniel Garcia Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in a Mixed Nuts Mayhem match

• Kris Statlander defeated Jamie Hayter to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

• Jon Moxley defeated Kazuchika Okada in the Continental Classic final

• MJF defeated Samoa Joe Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship