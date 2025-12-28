×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Styles Refuses To Sign AEW Title At WWE Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 28, 2025
AJ Styles Refuses To Sign AEW Title At WWE Show

AJ Styles declined to sign an AEW title belt during a recent WWE live event, with the moment quickly spreading across social media.

AJ Styles was appearing at a WWE house show in Tampa Florida on December 27 2025 the same night AEW presented its Worlds End pay per view. After the show Styles spent time signing items for fans at ringside. During that interaction a fan handed him an All Elite Wrestling Championship belt.

Styles looked at the title respectfully before politely refusing to sign it while acknowledging the people connected to it.

Nick Jackson Matt Jackson I love ya I can not sign this though

Styles was referencing Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks. Styles previously worked closely with the pair during their run together in Bullet Club while competing in NJPW. Today Styles remains an active champion in WWE while The Young Bucks are cornerstone stars in AEW and serve as former executive vice presidents of the company.

Earlier in the evening Styles teamed with Dragon Lee to successfully defend the WWE World Tag Team Titles at the Tampa live event.

WWE house show results from Tampa Florida on December 27 2025

Rey Mysterio defeated Grayson Waller.

Iyo Sky defeated Roxanne Perez.

Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker via disqualification.

Liv Morgan defeated Lyra Valkyria.

WWE World Tag Team Championship match champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeated The New Day and The War Raiders.

WWE Womens Tag Team Championship match champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Gunther defeated JeVon Evans.

WWE World Championship match champion CM Punk defeated Bronson Reed.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 29th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Ralston, Nebraska

Dec. 31st 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Buffalo, New York

Jan. 2nd 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 3rd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy