MJF Wins AEW World Championship In Dramatic Worlds End Main Event

For the first time in two years and for the second time in his career, MJF is once again the AEW World Champion.

MJF captured the title in the four way main event at Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay per view from Chicago, almost two years to the day since he lost the championship to Samoa Joe at the inaugural Worlds End event. Fittingly, Joe entered the night as the reigning champion.

The finish came after Hangman Page drilled Joe with two Buckshot Lariats. As Page went for a third, MJF slid into the ring and delivered a low blow before planting Joe with the Heat Seeker to score the pinfall and complete his championship comeback.

The match was filled with chaos as members of Joe’s Opps faction became involved. Hook, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs all played roles, with Shibata and Hobbs being taken out by Swerve Strickland. Hook managed to avoid taking a punch from Page, while Strickland was ultimately removed from the equation when MJF shoved him off the top rope as he was setting up for the Swerve Stomp on Joe.

MJF’s first AEW World Title reign lasted a record 406 days, beginning at Full Gear in November 2022 and ending at Worlds End in December 2023.

Earlier this month, MJF made a surprise return to AEW, inserting himself into what was originally a three way rivalry between Joe, Strickland and Page. He did so by cashing in his contract from the Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas.

His first title defence is already set. As the long time Dynamite Diamond Ring holder, MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against the new ring winner Bandido on the Maximum Carnage episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday January 14. MJF is also scheduled to appear on this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite.

The victory brings an end to Joe’s second AEW World Title reign, which began at November’s Full Gear following his win over Page, who was also in the middle of his second run with the championship.