Jon Moxley Ends Kazuchika Okada’s 647 Day Reign In Shocking Continental Classic Final

For the first time in 647 days, Kazuchika Okada is no longer the Continental Champion.

Jon Moxley defeated Kazuchika Okada in the finals of this year’s Continental Classic, planting the then champion with the Death Rider DDT to secure both the victory and the title. Following the decisive pinfall, the rest of the Death Riders made their way to the ring to celebrate alongside Moxley. He then addressed the crowd with a babyface promo, explaining that the championship was not just for him but for everyone who took part in the tournament and the fans who supported it. Moxley said the Death Riders aim to be the elite of the elite and promised that they will continue pushing forward with that mindset.

Earlier in the night, Okada opened the show by defeating Konosuke Takeshita to advance to the finals. Okada pinned the IWGP World Champion after using Don Callis’ screwdriver, drawing heavy reaction from the crowd. Later, Moxley secured his own place in the final by putting Kyle Fletcher to sleep in a hard hitting back and forth contest that many viewed as one of the standout matches of the night.

Okada originally captured the Continental Championship by defeating Eddie Kingston on the March 20, 2024 edition of Dynamite. He went on to retain the title by winning last year’s Continental Classic tournament, further cementing his dominance. Earlier this year at All In, Okada unified the Continental Championship with the International Championship, creating the Unified Championship. While his historic Continental reign has now come to an end, Okada remains the AEW International Champion.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.