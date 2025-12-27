Eddie Kingston Gets His Hands On Zack Gibson At AEW Worlds End

AEW has confirmed a new singles match for the Zero Hour pre show ahead of Worlds End on Saturday, with Eddie Kingston set to face Zack Gibson.

Kingston’s issues with the Grizzled Young Veterans began shortly after he lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Dynamite Winter Is Coming on December 10. The rivalry continued the following week when Gibson and James Drake were in Nathan Cruz’s corner during Cruz’s loss to Kingston on December 17.

Kingston then crossed paths with the group again at Ring of Honor Boxing Day Brawl, defeating James Drake in a match that was taped several days earlier. After the bout, Gibson attacked Kingston, officially setting up their clash for Zero Hour.

Another match has also been announced for the Zero Hour broadcast, with Hyan and Maya World teaming up to take on the Sisters of Sin.

Zero Hour will stream live on YouTube from the NOW Arena beginning at 7 pm Eastern and 4 pm Pacific on December 27.

AEW Worlds End 2025 takes place on December 27 from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

AEW Worlds End 2025 match card

Zero Hour matches

• Eddie Kingston vs. Zack Gibson

• Sisters of Sin Skye Blue and Julia Hart vs. Hyan and Maya World

Main card matches

• Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita Continental Classic semifinal

• Jon Moxley vs. Kyle Fletcher Continental Classic semifinal

• Continental Classic tournament final

• Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd

• The Death Riders vs. The Conglomeration and Toni Storm Mixed Nuts Mayhem match

• FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

• Babes of Wrath vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships

• Samoa Joe vs. MJF vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

• Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s World Championship