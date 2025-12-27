New Insight Into The Undertaker’s Growing Role In AAA

The The Undertaker played a major behind the scenes role in AAA’s recent show in Guadalajara, with new reporting shedding light on how the event was put together.

Back in September, Dave Meltzer reported that AAA’s creative team is made up of Jeremy Borash, The Undertaker, Dorian Roldan, and Konnan, with overall leadership coming from Paul Levesque. That structure was revisited in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which detailed the creative process behind AAA Guerra de Titanes.

According to Meltzer, Borash and The Undertaker handled the booking for the December 20 event. The two worked closely with Konnan and Dorian Roldan, running ideas through them to ensure everything aligned with AAA’s history and Mexican professional wrestling culture.

Meltzer praised the show heavily, saying it stood out even when compared to a typical Friday night event from CMLL. He noted that while Arena Mexico may occasionally deliver stronger individual main events, Guerra de Titanes was consistently strong from the opening match through to the main event, with quality wrestling across the entire card.

The event was also a box office success. The show sold out a full day in advance, with more than 13,000 tickets distributed, an impressive figure for a market that usually relies on walk up sales.

Konnan previously spoke about what The Undertaker brings to AAA’s creative team during an episode of his podcast in September, offering high praise for his wrestling mind.

“Undertaker’s brilliant. I do not think they would have put him in that position otherwise. When you sit down and talk to him, he knows his stuff. I have been around enough bookers to know who knows their stuff and who does not.”

“What Undertaker brings to the game is he knows what gets heat, what works, what can get somebody over, and what are good finishes. That is his genius.”

During AAA Guerra de Titanes, the promotion also announced its next major event. AAA will present Rey de Reyes on March 14 in Puebla at the Auditorio GNP Seguros.

