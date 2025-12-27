WWE SmackDown Goes Three Hours With Brutal Ambulance Match Headliner

WWE SmackDown returns to a three hour format next week with a live episode set to be headlined by a brutal ambulance match.

The January 2 edition of SmackDown will air live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo New York. The main event will see Aleister Black go one on one with Damian Priest in an ambulance match, adding a violent stipulation to a rivalry that has been building for months. On this week’s SmackDown, Black called out Priest during a backstage promo, and WWE later confirmed the ambulance match via social media.

Two additional matches have also been confirmed for the show as the blue brand expands back to three hours.

Michin will challenge WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill in a non title match. If Michin is able to score the upset victory, she will earn a future championship opportunity against Cargill.

The women’s division will also be showcased in a major eight woman tag team match. Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY will team up to face Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in what promises to be a star heavy clash.

With the return to three hours, SmackDown is expected to feature extended matches and more storyline development heading into the new year.

