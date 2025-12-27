Trick Williams Sends A Clear Message To SmackDown And Raw

Trick Williams has officially arrived on the WWE main roster as a free agent and is openly entertaining offers from both brands.

On the taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Williams was shown inside the office of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Williams made it clear that he was expecting a significant offer from WWE Raw and suggested Aldis should move quickly if SmackDown wanted to secure his signature.

The situation escalated when Cody Rhodes entered the office, visibly frustrated over issues involving Drew McIntyre. Rhodes told Williams to leave, seemingly dismissing him from the conversation. Moments later, Williams returned, stating he was not finished and strongly hinting that he had his sights set on Rhodes and the WWE Championship.

Williams has been one of the standout performers in WWE NXT over the past two years. During that run, he captured the NXT Championship twice and also held the TNA World Championship. His most recent NXT appearance came on the November 18 episode, where he was defeated by Myles Borne in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match.

His move to the main roster comes as several NXT names appear to be on the verge of similar transitions. On Raw, it was noted that Je’Von Evans is expected to become a free agent soon. Meanwhile, Friday’s SmackDown also featured Joe Hendry defeating The Miz in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, further underlining the brand’s recent momentum.

