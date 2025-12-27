New United States Champion Crowned On WWE SmackDown

A new United States Champion was crowned on Friday Night SmackDown as Carmelo Hayes captured his first main roster title.

Hayes defeated Ilja Dragunov in a hard fought championship match that aired on Friday. The closing moments saw Dragunov leap from the top rope, only for Hayes to catch him mid air with First 48. Hayes immediately capitalised, following up with Nothing But Net to secure the pinfall and the United States Championship.

Following the match, Dragunov showed respect by taking the title from the referee and personally placing the United States Championship around Hayes waist, drawing a strong reaction for the show of sportsmanship.

Later backstage, Hayes thanked Dragunov for the gesture, but the moment was cut short when Johnny Gargano attacked the new champion. Gargano made it clear he has his sights set on Hayes, promising to take everything from him.

Dragunov originally won the United States Championship from Sami Zayn on the October 17 edition of WWE SmackDown. In the weeks that followed, Dragunov continued Zayn tradition of weekly open challenges.

His successful title defences included wins over:

• Johnny Gargano

• Tommaso Ciampa

• Axiom

• JD McDonagh

Hayes previously challenged Dragunov on the December 5 edition of SmackDown but came up short. This time, Hayes made the most of his opportunity and walked away as champion.