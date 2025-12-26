Joe Hendry Main Roster Move Could Be Imminent As SmackDown Plans Take Shape

Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry officially signed a contract with WWE earlier this year and new internal discussions have emerged regarding his long term placement.

There has been talk within the company about Hendry becoming a regular presence on WWE SmackDown as the brand prepares to return to a three hour format. Interest from USA Network is believed to be one of the factors behind those conversations.

Hendry is set to appear on Friday’s SmackDown where he will face The Miz. The match follows their recent confrontation at Saturday Night’s Main Event which also involved R-Truth.

Earlier reports indicated that Hendry signed a full time WWE deal at a main roster level in mid November and would no longer be working with TNA. At 37 years old, Hendry made his main roster debut in January during the Royal Rumble and later stepped in as a surprise replacement for the injured Kevin Owens at April’s WrestleMania, where he faced Randy Orton.

Throughout the year, Hendry has remained a frequent presence on WWE NXT television and live events. He has also worked several overseas WWE house shows, including multiple matches against The Miz, as momentum continues to build around his future role.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.