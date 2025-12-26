Deonna Purrazzo Wants ROH Women’s Pure Championship Defended On AEW Dynamite In 2026

Deonna Purrazzo has her sights set firmly on AEW television in the new year, with a clear goal of bringing the ROH Women’s Pure Championship to Dynamite and beyond.

While speaking on Gabby AF, Purrazzo was asked about potentially defending her title against top names from the AEW women’s division. She made it clear that returning to AEW programming has been a long standing ambition and that she is determined to elevate Pure Rules wrestling in 2026.

“Oh my gosh, absolutely. I mean, it was a goal before I was the champion, right? To get back on Dynamite,” said Deonna Purrazzo. “And I’ve talked endlessly about, I’ve never wrestled Kris Statlander ever, so that would be a first-time match up. I’ve never wrestled Mercedes Mone, and I think that we’ve both established our careers on submission finishes. And how great would it be to wrestle Mercedes in a Pure Rules match where we can rely heavily on those submissions?”

Purrazzo also outlined a broader vision that goes beyond just one show.

“And so, absolutely, that’s something that I look forward to doing in 2026 is putting this Women’s Pure Championship on the map and saying there will be space for Deonna Purrazzo and Pure Rules on Dynamite. There will be space for me on Collision in a Pure Rules contest. And I know that I could get there. It’s just going to take some time, but I’m confident in that.”

Purrazzo captured the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Championship by defeating Billie Starkz in the tournament final at ROH Final Battle 2025. The victory capped off a turbulent year that she openly described as “really crappy.” Throughout 2025, Purrazzo admitted to questioning her place in wrestling, struggling for consistency, and lacking confidence even when she was getting ring time.

Those doubts pushed her back to her roots. By taking on more independent bookings alongside her AEW and ROH appearances, Purrazzo slowly rebuilt her confidence. Winning the Pure Championship ultimately made the setbacks and frustrations worthwhile.

Ring of Honor holds a special place for Purrazzo, dating back to the promotion’s Sinclair Broadcast Group era. She takes pride in how far the ROH women’s division has progressed over the years.

“We couldn’t even imagine a Women’s World Championship 10 years ago,” Purrazzo said. “And now we have a World Championship, a TV Championship, and a Pure Rules Championship. If you asked 20-year-old Deonna, like, her mind is blown, right? Like, no one believed in women in Ring of Honor that much. And to see that Athena has held the championship for over 1,000 days. She’s on Dynamite, on Collision, on pay-per-views now. She’s worked her way up to television with this championship and is putting women on the map. I want to do the same thing.”

Both the men’s and women’s Pure Championships in ROH are designed for technical wrestlers and operate under a unique ruleset that limits rope breaks. Lee Moriarty currently holds the men’s Pure title.