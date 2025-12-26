WWE Backlash 2026 Location Leaks And It Is A Major International Return

WWE could be preparing to bring a premium live event back to Puerto Rico in 2026, marking another major international stop for the company’s post WrestleMania calendar.

According to a report from Post Wrestling, WWE Backlash 2026 is currently slated to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While WWE has not officially confirmed the location or date, the outlet reports that the company’s internal calendar lists the event for Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The report states that multiple sources informed John Pollock and Brandon Thurston that WWE is planning to stage Backlash in San Juan. Although the exact date has not been publicly announced, one source with access to internal scheduling indicated that May 9 is the working date.

If confirmed, this would mark WWE’s first return to Puerto Rico since 2023, when San Juan also hosted Backlash. That event was heavily built around global music star and Puerto Rico native Bad Bunny, who competed in a San Juan Street Fight. Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in one of the most talked about matches of the year, with the crowd playing a major role in the atmosphere of the show.

Bad Bunny has remained in contact with WWE since that appearance and has publicly stated that he would like to wrestle again in the future. A lifelong wrestling fan, he was recently seen attending a Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre event while wearing a mask, further fueling speculation about another in ring return.

Backlash 2026 would take place just a few weeks after WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 in Las Vegas. The close proximity to WrestleMania suggests Backlash would once again serve as a major follow up show featuring top level talent and ongoing storylines.

Prior to Backlash 2023, the last WWE premium live event held in Puerto Rico was New Year’s Revolution in 2005, making any return to the island a significant moment for both WWE and its Puerto Rican fanbase.

