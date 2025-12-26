×
WWE NXT Considering Expanded Road Schedule Next Year

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 26, 2025
WWE NXT is expected to expand its travel schedule in the new year as internal discussions continue about taking more television episodes on the road in 2026. The idea being explored would see the brand step outside of its usual home environment more frequently while still maintaining its developmental focus.

Those involved believe the main goal behind the potential change is to give developing talent more regular experience performing in front of different crowds. Rather than relying almost exclusively on the familiar audience at the WWE Performance Center, increased touring would allow performers to adjust to new venues, atmospheres, and reactions, helping prepare them for future main roster expectations.

The move is also said to have strong backing from CW Network, which became the exclusive broadcast home of NXT in late 2024. The network reportedly views a touring schedule as a positive step that could enhance the overall presentation and energy of the weekly show.

Despite the interest in filming more episodes on the road, there are no indications that NXT plans to leave the Performance Center behind. The Orlando facility is still expected to remain the brand’s primary base, even if the number of external television tapings increases.

NXT is currently building toward its first major television special of 2026, New Year’s Evil, airing live on Tuesday, January 6. The event will feature Oba Femi defending the NXT Championship against Leon Slater, while Jacy Jayne is set to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Kendal Grey.

