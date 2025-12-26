×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Popular AEW Star’s Contract Nears Expiration Amid Outside Interest

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 26, 2025
Popular AEW Star’s Contract Nears Expiration Amid Outside Interest

Danhausen’s future with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain as his contract nears its expiration, with new details suggesting the popular and unconventional star could be available on the open market in the coming months. Interest from outside the company is already being discussed as his current deal winds down.

According to reporting from Fightful Select, Danhausen’s AEW contract is expected to expire around February. During a recent edition of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources within World Wrestling Entertainment indicated there would be interest in pursuing him once he becomes a free agent. One source went as far as to suggest that Danhausen would thrive in the NXT environment.

Danhausen has not appeared on AEW television at any point in 2025, although he has remained active on the independent wrestling scene during that time. The report notes that he specifically requested that injury time not be added to the length of his AEW contract, which had originally been set to expire this summer. That decision points to a clear intention to reach free agency rather than extend his stay with the company.

His most recent AEW match took place at the AEW Worlds End pay per view in December 2023, where he competed in the Zero Hour pre show battle royal. Since then, his focus has shifted toward independent appearances and bookings. AEW is set to hold its Worlds End event this Saturday, December 27, in Chicago, Illinois, bringing the company’s 2025 calendar to a close.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

December 26, 2025 at

USA

Hashtag: #smackdown

ROH on HonorClub

December 26, 2025 at

USA

Hashtag: #honorclub

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#smackdown

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#honorclub

AEW Worlds End 2025

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Dec. 27th 2025

#worlds end

WWE Monday Night RAW

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 29th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Ralston, Nebraska

Dec. 31st 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Buffalo, New York

Jan. 2nd 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 3rd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Jan. 5th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 6th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan. 7th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy