Popular AEW Star’s Contract Nears Expiration Amid Outside Interest

Danhausen’s future with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain as his contract nears its expiration, with new details suggesting the popular and unconventional star could be available on the open market in the coming months. Interest from outside the company is already being discussed as his current deal winds down.
According to reporting from Fightful Select, Danhausen’s AEW contract is expected to expire around February. During a recent edition of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources within World Wrestling Entertainment indicated there would be interest in pursuing him once he becomes a free agent. One source went as far as to suggest that Danhausen would thrive in the NXT environment.
Danhausen has not appeared on AEW television at any point in 2025, although he has remained active on the independent wrestling scene during that time. The report notes that he specifically requested that injury time not be added to the length of his AEW contract, which had originally been set to expire this summer. That decision points to a clear intention to reach free agency rather than extend his stay with the company.
His most recent AEW match took place at the AEW Worlds End pay per view in December 2023, where he competed in the Zero Hour pre show battle royal. Since then, his focus has shifted toward independent appearances and bookings. AEW is set to hold its Worlds End event this Saturday, December 27, in Chicago, Illinois, bringing the company’s 2025 calendar to a close.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
December 26, 2025 at
USA
Hashtag: #smackdown
ROH on HonorClub
December 26, 2025 at
USA
Hashtag: #honorclub
USA
Dec. 26th 2025
USA
Dec. 26th 2025
Hoffman Estates, Illinois
Dec. 27th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Dec. 29th 2025
Ralston, Nebraska
Dec. 31st 2025
Buffalo, New York
Jan. 2nd 2026
Arlington, Texas
Jan. 3rd 2026
New York City, New York
Jan. 5th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Jan. 6th 2026
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jan. 7th 2026