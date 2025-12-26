AEW Confident In International Growth After UK And Mexico Success

All Elite Wrestling is continuing to shape its touring strategy with a stronger focus on international markets that have already delivered strong results.

According to comments shared by Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select, AEW plans to return to overseas locations that have recently proven successful, while remaining selective about future venues.

Sapp noted that sources within All Elite Wrestling view the United Kingdom and Mexico as top priorities. Both markets have reportedly been described internally as huge successes, giving the company confidence to make international travel a more regular part of its schedule rather than treating it as a rare or special occurrence.

Despite continued fan interest, Sapp added that a standalone AEW event in Japan is not expected in the near future. That outlook remains unchanged without a co promotion partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, even with speculation around a possible Tokyo based weekend.

Sapp also explained that AEW’s current approach balances sold out international shows with established United States venues. This includes historic locations such as the Hammerstein Ballroom, alongside newer settings like arenas commonly used by the WNBA.

Looking ahead, Sapp personally expects that at least one new country will host an AEW television event in 2026 as the company continues its gradual international expansion.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.