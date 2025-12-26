×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jerry “The King” Lawler Unlikely To Be Cleared For One Final WWE Match Despite Comeback Hopes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 26, 2025
Jerry “The King” Lawler Unlikely To Be Cleared For One Final WWE Match Despite Comeback Hopes

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler sparked renewed discussion about his future during an interview with Action News 5, where he openly spoke about wanting to return to the ring for one final match.

Now 76 years old, Lawler reflected on his long career and admitted that the idea of closing it out inside the ring still appeals to him, despite the serious health challenges he has faced in recent years, including a stroke. His comments quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom began speculating about whether WWE might allow a farewell bout.

However, that possibility appears highly unlikely. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a WWE source who has worked closely with Lawler for many years stated there is a zero percent chance the company would clear him to compete in a match. The belief internally is that the risks involved are simply too great given his age and medical history.

The report further noted that fans should not expect to see Lawler wrestle one last match under the WWE banner. If he were to step back into the ring at all, particularly following his stroke, it would most likely take place outside of WWE rather than on one of its stages.

Join WNS on DISCORD
& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say..

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#smackdown

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#honorclub

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy