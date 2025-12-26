Jerry “The King” Lawler Unlikely To Be Cleared For One Final WWE Match Despite Comeback Hopes

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler sparked renewed discussion about his future during an interview with Action News 5, where he openly spoke about wanting to return to the ring for one final match.

Now 76 years old, Lawler reflected on his long career and admitted that the idea of closing it out inside the ring still appeals to him, despite the serious health challenges he has faced in recent years, including a stroke. His comments quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom began speculating about whether WWE might allow a farewell bout.

However, that possibility appears highly unlikely. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a WWE source who has worked closely with Lawler for many years stated there is a zero percent chance the company would clear him to compete in a match. The belief internally is that the risks involved are simply too great given his age and medical history.

The report further noted that fans should not expect to see Lawler wrestle one last match under the WWE banner. If he were to step back into the ring at all, particularly following his stroke, it would most likely take place outside of WWE rather than on one of its stages.

