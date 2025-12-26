The Undertaker Reveals Vince McMahon’s Brutal NXT Rookie Prank That Shut Down WWE Rehearsals

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently shared a memorable behind the scenes story from his long WWE career while speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast. During the episode, Undertaker looked back on a classic prank that was played on the original group of NXT rookies, a moment designed to test nerves and reactions in true old school fashion.

According to Undertaker, the prank was orchestrated by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and involved an over the top fake argument at ringside that brought an entire rehearsal to a halt. The goal was simple. Make it look as real and uncomfortable as possible and see how everyone reacted.

Undertaker recalled how convincing the scene became once he and McMahon committed to it.

“So me and Vince start having this argument at ringside. I mean, we’re going at it, right? And we’re only saying loud enough that like, every third or fourth word you can actually hear everybody else. Everything is stopped in the bowl, right? The bowl is the inside of the arena, on the floor. All rehearsals have stopped, and everyone is just staring at us. And we’re going at it, man, back and forth. We’re just going at it, back and forth. [Vince impression] ‘God dang you need to be more professional!’ So finally I was like, ‘Well F it! Do whatever the hell you want to do. It’s your show, right? You’re the boss.’ And then I leave. I storm out, throwing chairs on my way out, throwing chairs, kicking shit over, like slamming the crates shut. And by this time, I had my bus. So I go all the way out onto the bus. I get to the bus now, I’m dying laughing.”

He explained that once McMahon shut down the rehearsal, he stayed hidden away on his bus and watched the situation unfold from a distance as concern spread backstage.

“So he so he shuts down rehearsal. And now I stay in the bus. And I’m not on the bus maybe 10 minutes, first guy comes. I hear a knock at the door. And I’m peeking out, like I want to know who it is, right? I think it was, Chavo was the first one, right? And I’m peeking out the window like and I’m not going to answer the door, right? And he knocks a few times, and I’m just. I’m on the bus by myself, and I’m laughing. I am just having the best time, right? So this goes on for the rest of the afternoon.”

As word spread that Undertaker was furious, more talent began checking on him, unsure of what had actually happened or who might be in trouble.

“Banks checked on me, MVP came out. There was a few people that come out to check on me, right? Which is kind of like, they wanted to make sure that I was cool, and what was going on. I learned a lot about some people as well. So then I think, they’re getting ready to do their segment. They’re about to go out and do this segment. And I come off the bus. I think somebody had texted me, ‘Okay, they’re about to do this.’ So I come off the bus and I power walk. You know how they got the curtains draped off that lead to gorilla, and how everybody kind of gathers? I felt like Moses going through the Red Sea, man. Everybody just parted. And I hit them steps to go up. You were sitting just like that between Vince’s monitors and the other monitor. You were sitting in a chair. And all the guys are, they’re all kind of huddled up there in front of probably , I think it was Kidman, I don’t know if he was the producer of that yet at that point. But they’re all standing there not looking they wouldn’t even look at me. But when I came into gorilla position, nobody makes eye contact with me.”

The prank reached its peak when Undertaker quietly positioned himself behind the nervous rookies, letting the tension do the rest.

“I just stand behind them. You know when something’s behind you, like, something scary? You can tell, right? ‘I’m not gonna look,’ but you can see their eyes, kind of trying to cut, see where I’m at. So I’m just standing there , and this is this told me more about you Mark than anything else ever. I remember, I’m standing there and then you get up. And you come stand right next to me. I’ll never forget this in a million years. You go , and Mark always called me ‘Dead.’ He comes up beside me. He goes, ‘Dead, you just tell me which one and I’ll kill him.’ You didn’t know s**t from shinola. You had no idea what was going on. You had no clue. But you knew that I was pissed at somebody in that circle, and you were just like, ‘You just let me know.’”