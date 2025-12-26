Backstage Update On Controversial WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

The December 17th episode of WWE NXT featured a controversial NXT Women’s North American Championship match between Blake Monroe and the reigning champion Thea Hail.

The title change was unplanned and reportedly occurred after Hail did not give Monroe sufficient time to recover following a signature backwards drop.

The move is said to have knocked the wind out of Monroe, leaving her unable to kick out before the three count.

A previous report from Fightful Select noted that match official Felix Fernandez received backstage praise for how he handled the situation. However, other sources later claimed there was discontent directed at Fernandez for not checking on Monroe before continuing with the pinfall.

Fightful Select has since reported that Monroe later stated she sustained an injury from the spot. Monroe and her creative team were unhappy with how the situation unfolded, which led to a quick decision to book a rematch between the two competitors. The report did not clarify the severity of Monroe’s injury.

It was also noted that Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, and several referees spoke with Fernandez after the match and confirmed that he handled the situation correctly.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.