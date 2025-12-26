John Cena Named Pubity’s 2025 Person Of The Year After WWE Retirement

John Cena has added another major accolade to his legacy following the end of his in ring career.

After retiring as an active wrestler at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th, John Cena has been officially named Pubity’s 2025 Person of the Year. The honour was decided through a bracket style voting system that played out across Pubity’s social media platforms, with fans determining the winner at each stage.

Cena advanced through multiple rounds of voting before reaching the final, where he faced global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. The final vote proved to be extremely close, with Cena edging out Ronaldo by securing 55 percent of the vote compared to Ronaldo’s 45 percent.

The result capped off weeks of fan engagement and highlighted Cena’s continued impact beyond the wrestling ring. With Pubity boasting an audience of more than 42 million followers on Instagram alone, the victory reflects Cena’s enduring popularity and cultural reach following his farewell from WWE competition.