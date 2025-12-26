WWE Executive Shuts Down Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Heat Rumors

Following his return to WWE in 2019, Bruce Prichard has shut down long running rumors of tension with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Speaking on the latest episode of Something To Wrestle, Prichard made it clear there was never any bad blood and said the stories were simply untrue.

Prichard explained that during his first run with the company, he and Triple H never worked together creatively, as Triple H was focused solely on his in ring career at the time. Because of that, Prichard said there was no basis for any issues between them. He also rejected the idea that Triple H’s position was tied to his marriage into the McMahon family.

“If he had married Betty down the street, [he would] still be in the same position he is in today because he still has those qualifications,” Prichard stated. “I never had that opportunity, you know, ever to work with Paul in that regard. So any, any perceived hard feelings, I don’t know where they would have ever come from, because there weren’t any.”

Prichard also spoke positively about Stephanie McMahon, saying he felt genuine gratitude toward her after returning to WWE. He reflected on his earlier departure and said the time away ended up being invaluable.

“With Steph was ‘Thank you.’ That’s from the heart, because I didn’t know what I was going to get at the time, and what I got was time with my kids that never in a million year, you can’t replace it,” Prichard said. “I had seen both, you know, prior to coming back. And both were first class and great to me in those instances.”

As for where the rumors originated, Prichard suggested they were driven by outsiders who do not understand how the business works behind the scenes.

“People want to create animosity. Want to create all these things that simply aren’t there because they’ve never been in that kind of a role,” he said.

With Vince McMahon no longer in charge and Triple H now leading WWE creative, Prichard’s comments underline that there was never any real conflict, despite years of speculation.