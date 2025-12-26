SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown was taped tonight following the live broadcast from Denver Colorado on November 21 with several key developments across the men’s and women’s divisions as the road to Survivor Series continued.

The night featured quarterfinal action in The Last Time is Now tournament. Jey Uso picked up an important win over Rusev, earning his place in the next round and continuing his recent momentum. Another tournament match came together after an injury situation backstage. The Miz and R Truth were shown arguing over who would replace the injured Sheamus, with Miz ultimately stepping into the spot later in the evening.

The women’s division saw a mix of celebration and chaos. Chelsea Green hosted what she called a grand inauguration to mark her second reign as Women’s United States Champion. The celebration did not last long as Jade Cargill interrupted the segment and laid Green out, sending a strong message to the champion.

Attention also turned to WarGames. Backstage segments aired featuring both the babyface and heel women’s teams, adding tension and hype ahead of the upcoming cage match. In the ring, Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka in the Women’s WarGames advantage match, securing the entry advantage for the heel team.

The main event was a traditional five on five Survivor Series elimination match. The new Bloodline faction of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga and JC Mateo went to war with Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. After a long and physical match, the Bloodline stood tall, with Sikoa eliminating the final opponent to become the sole survivor. The victory further cemented Sikoa’s dominance heading into the quarterfinals of the Cena tournament on Raw.

Full taped results from Friday Night SmackDown include: