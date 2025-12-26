Continental Classic Semifinals Set For AEW Worlds End 2025

Following Thursday’s Christmas Collision, both Continental Classic semifinal matches are now officially set for this Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay per view, with the Don Callis Family playing a major role as expected.

In a matchup that has been building for months, IWGP World Champion and Blue League winner Konosuke Takeshita will go one on one with Gold League co winner Kazuchika Okada. Takeshita picked up a victory over Mascara Dorada earlier in the night but had already secured his semifinal place. Okada then confirmed his spot by defeating Mike Bailey in the main event, avoiding a potential four way scenario in the semifinals.

The second semifinal will feature Blue League runner up Jon Moxley against Gold League co winner Kyle Fletcher. Moxley locked in his place with a win over Orange Cassidy, while Fletcher earned his semifinal berth earlier in the night by edging out Jack Perry.

Both semifinal bouts will mark first time ever singles encounters.

Okada will be aiming to capture his second consecutive Continental Classic victory, while Moxley looks to return to the tournament finals for the first time since 2023.

AEW Worlds End 2025 Lineup



Saturday

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Zero Hour Pre Show

Hyan and Maya World vs Sisters of Sin Julia Hart and Skye Blue

Mixed Nuts Mayhem

Toni Storm, Roderick Strong, Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy vs Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta and PAC

Continental Classic Semifinal

Kazuchika Okada vs Konosuke Takeshita

Continental Classic Semifinal

Jon Moxley vs Kyle Fletcher

Continental Classic Tournament Final

To be determined

Darby Allin vs Gabe Kidd

AEW World Tag Team Championship Street Fight

FTR Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs Bang Bang Gang Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Babes of Wrath Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale vs Mercedes Mone and Athena

AEW Women’s World Championship

Kris Statlander vs Jamie Hayter

AEW World Championship Four Way

Samoa Joe vs MJF vs Hangman Adam Page vs Swerve Strickland