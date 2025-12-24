Former WWE Writer Vince Russo Fires Back After Being Publicly Insulted By Seth Rollins

While speaking with Jay Mohr, Seth Rollins did not hold back when discussing former WWE writer Vince Russo. During the conversation, Rollins made it clear that he has no time for Russo or his views, delivering a blunt assessment that quickly caught attention within the wrestling world.

“He’s just a hanger on, man. That guy’s an idiot.”

The comments made waves online, prompting Russo to issue a lengthy and strongly worded response on Twitter X. In his statement, Russo expressed disbelief at Rollins’ remarks and questioned how such strong feelings could exist without any direct interaction between the two.

“So, @WWERollins ‘Hates Me’ and according to him I’m a ‘Hanger On er’.

So this is why I love being an analyst. I get to really analyze people’s comments.

So, Seth Rollins ‘hates’ a guy that he actually never even met, or even had a conversation with. In other words he’s never had any contact with me in any way, shape, or form. That equates to @WWERollins doesn’t know me.

So then WHY the hate?

I’m assuming that it must have to do with my ‘analysis’ of Seth Rollins over the years. While there is no question that Seth is a Great Athlete, I have always questioned Seth being a Great ‘Worker’. Why? Simply because I have witnessed dozens of Seth’s matches over the years where he fails to SELL. In my book, being a Great Worker means you know how to Sell.

From there, I questioned why, when Seth turned ‘Heel’, did he still go out there and literally CONDUCT the fans as they sang along to his song. Is that what a ‘Heel’ would do?

Then there’s this me saying to NAUSEAM that his ‘Mentor’ thus, Seth being his ‘Boy’, @TripleH is NOT A WRITER. Guess what? I’m not even going to argue that point. SmackDown just did under a MILLION VIEWERS for the third time. That’s Proof enough.

From there ‘Idaho’s Own’, ‘The Monday Night Messiah’, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins’, ‘The Visionary’, and whatever other moniker he’s used over the years, said that I was a Hanger On er. Bro I left the @WWE over 26 years ago. Don’t you think by now my hands would have been callused, bloody and scarred grasping that rope? Brother I don’t have Seth Rollins muscles, I would have let go within the first three minutes.

And lastly the obvious ‘NOBODY LIKES HIM’.

Yup that must explain why I keep getting hired over and over again even at 65 years old.

Seth it you want to learn anything about being a character, storylines, what exactly a ‘heel’ is and yes, even SELLING you can tune into @jcwlunacy every Thursday Night on YouTube.

Maybe you can even have a sleepover with @TripleH wouldn’t hurt him to learn a thing or two either.

And, while I thank both you and Mr. Mohr for putting me over by mentioning me on his show PLEASE and I BEG YOU respond to this tweet RussosBrand.com could use the Clicks!!!

Good day and Merry Christmas.”

