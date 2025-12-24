Arn Anderson Admits He Is Terrified By Modern Wrestling Style And Fears For Talent Safety

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about how professional wrestling has evolved over the years. During the discussion, Anderson shared concerns about the modern in ring style, admitting that the increased reliance on high risk moves leaves him genuinely worried for today’s performers.

Anderson explained that while he has immense respect for the current generation, the lack of control involved in certain maneuvers is unsettling to watch.

“I’m terrified. I respect the girls and guys of today’s wrestling industry, but scared to death too, because I see things in the ring that you can’t protect yourself on,” Anderson said. “Anything going backwards, German Suplex, you can’t protect yourself because you can’t see where you’re going. Stuff off the top, going through tables, things that are dangerous.”

Looking back on his own career, the former Four Horsemen member reflected on the physical toll wrestling has taken on him, despite working in an era that relied far more on psychology than spectacle. He admitted that even without performing the kinds of risks seen today, his body still paid a heavy price.

“You look at me, I’m beat up, and I didn’t do any of that stuff, so I’m just worried that in five years we’re gonna have a casualty list, and I hate it for the young guys and girls, because they feel like they need to go to that level to get the audience’s approval.”

Anderson questioned whether fans truly need such extreme moments to stay invested, stressing that his concerns come from a place of care rather than criticism. He made it clear he is not calling for the excitement to disappear, only for moderation to protect careers and health.

“Do you need them to do that to enjoy their matches. If they dialled it down would you not follow them,” Anderson asked. “I’m not saying take everything away from them, take all the excitement away, but take some of the stuff that talent are time after time getting hurt on and just dial it down, that’s all I’m asking.”

Anderson made a surprise appearance on WWE programming at SummerSlam in August 2024, where he was seen backstage offering advice to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ahead of his Bloodline Rules match against Solo Sikoa. While Anderson is not currently signed to a WWE Legends contract, he remains active within the wrestling world through appearances and his ARN podcast.