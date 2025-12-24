AEW Star Contract Expiry Pushed Back Further Than Expected

A new report has offered further clarity on the contract status of Anna Jay, addressing recent speculation surrounding her future with All Elite Wrestling.

According to an updated timeline from Fightful Select, Jay is not as close to free agency as previously believed. While earlier reports suggested her deal could expire at the start of 2026, the current understanding is that her contract is expected to run for another six months, putting a potential expiration in Spring 2026.

The report also notes that Jay is actively exploring other options outside of AEW. Those close to the situation claim she has existing connections within World Wrestling Entertainment, including its developmental brand NXT, which has naturally fueled further discussion about her long term direction.

Conversation around Jay’s status picked up after she publicly expressed interest in being part of the first ever women’s Blood and Guts match, only to be left out of the final lineup. The omission reportedly led some within the industry to become aware of questions surrounding her contract. Although she has not appeared on AEW television since that period, she did wrestle on the November 19 edition of Collision, teaming with Tay Melo in a losing effort against Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne.

Jay first debuted for AEW in April 2020 during the pandemic era tapings at the Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia. Since then, she has competed in nearly 130 matches for the company and also made five appearances for Ring of Honor. Earlier this year, she further expanded her experience with a notable tour of Japan for Stardom, adding to her growing international résumé.

