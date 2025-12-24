Mercedes Mone Fires Back At Critics

Mercedes Moné has pushed back against criticism surrounding her dominance in professional wrestling and her time holding championships across multiple promotions.

In the latest edition of her Moné Mag, the AEW star addressed ongoing discussion about her success since debuting with All Elite Wrestling last year. During that run, Moné accumulated titles across AEW, Ring of Honor, Revolution Pro Wrestling, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, and other organizations, holding close to 13 championships at one point before suffering several losses in December.

When asked about criticism of her achievements, Moné made it clear she has no intention of entertaining it.

“Why would I acknowledge the critics? The goal is shown. It’s been shown. For the people that can’t see it, it’s on them,” Moné wrote.

Beyond addressing her own career, Moné also used the platform to spotlight independent talent she encountered while wrestling internationally. She highlighted three performers she believes are names to watch heading into 2025.

“One of my favorite discoveries was Aliss Link from Denmark. Her style is unlike anything I’ve experienced, creative, sharp, and unpredictable,” she wrote. “One of my favorite independent matches of the year came against her, and trust me when I say. Aliss Link is someone you need to keep your eyes on.”

She also praised Kanji, who competes regularly for RevPro, drawing a comparison to one of the best technical wrestlers in the world.

“Kanji from the UK, wrestling for RevPro, twisted me into shapes I didn’t even know my body could bend into. She proudly calls herself the female Zack Sabre Jr., and for good reason. Wrestling her felt like a high level chess match, one I can’t wait to play again.”

Moné closed by singling out Scottish standout Emersyn Jayne, noting her intensity and championship pedigree.

“Then there’s Emersyn Jayne from Scotland. Don’t let appearances fool you. Her intensity, agility, and ferocity were unreal. She represented her country with pride, holding the Discovery Pro Championship for over 1,000 days. But as the CEO of women’s wrestling, I study my opponents like no other, and I always find a way to win.”

Moné is set to compete at AEW Worlds End on December 27, where she will team with Athena to challenge Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship.