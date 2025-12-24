Bruce Prichard Reveals The Emotional Meeting That Changed Everything Before His WWE Return

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard has spoken about a pivotal conversation he had with Vince McMahon just one month before his unexpected return to WWE in 2019.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard recalled a late night and highly private meeting in Phoenix that he believed would serve as his final goodbye to his longtime boss.

The meeting took place in January 2019 while both men were in Phoenix for live events tied to the Royal Rumble. Prichard reached out to McMahon, who was also in town, and after some hesitation agreed to meet him late at night in his hotel room to avoid drawing attention.

Prichard said the two spent hours talking about life and personal matters, with very little focus on business or WWE. He recalled suddenly realising how much time had passed when he checked his watch and saw it was already early morning, leaving him little time to make his flight home.

He described the five hour conversation as a moment of closure. At the time, Prichard felt secure in his future outside of WWE, with his podcast thriving and no expectation of returning to the company.

As the meeting came to an end, Prichard said he felt compelled to be honest about where he stood emotionally. He thanked McMahon for everything, made it clear he was not asking for a job, and said he had reached a place where he was confident he would never work with him again and was at peace with that reality.

When later asked if the meeting helped him resolve lingering feelings from his previous departure, Prichard admitted it was a deeply cathartic experience and something he felt he owed both to McMahon and to himself.

