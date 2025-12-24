Roman Reigns Quietly Delivers Pizzas To Sick Children Days Before Christmas

WWE star Roman Reigns took time out of his holiday schedule this week to give back to his local community, making a meaningful visit just days before Christmas.



The Original Tribal Chief visited the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, where he spent time with young patients receiving treatment. Reigns, who has publicly battled leukemia twice, has long supported the hospital and regularly visits to lift the spirits of children and families during difficult times.

During this visit, Reigns stopped by a nearby restaurant, Mimi’s Ravioli, to personally pick up pizzas for the children at the hospital. The restaurant later shared a photo of the encounter on social media, praising Reigns for his humility and generosity. Staff noted that despite his fame and success, he handled the delivery himself and did so quietly on his own time.

“I do not know if you know this guy story but he is a true hero,” the restaurant wrote. “It is two days before Christmas and all the money in the world and this guy is picking up pizza to deliver to the sick kids at the hospital on his own time. They do not make them like this guy. This guy is what you call a true life hero. I am glad we can call Joe Anoa’i our friend thank you for stopping by saying hello and bringing the kids pizza.”

The owners went on to thank Reigns for the positive impact he continues to have on the community and encouraged him to keep paying it forward, calling it an honour to welcome him into their restaurant.

Reigns was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2007 and suffered a recurrence in 2018, which forced him to step away from WWE and relinquish the Universal Championship. After returning in early 2019, he has frequently used his platform to raise awareness and support causes connected to pediatric cancer.

Inside the ring, Reigns most recently competed at Survivor Series as part of the Men’s WarGames match. He is also currently advertised for the Royal Rumble 2026, scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 31, in Saudi Arabia.