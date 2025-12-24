SPOILERS For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW presented a combined Dynamite and Collision Holiday Bash special that was taped on December 17 in Manchester England and airs tonight across TBS and HBO Max. The night featured Continental Classic action major storyline developments and a headline making return that reshaped the Worlds End main event picture.

The show opened with a Continental Classic Blue League bout as Jon Moxley picked up a hard fought win over Roderick Strong. The two exchanged heavy strikes throughout with Moxley eventually grinding out the victory to stay alive in the tournament standings.

Eddie Kingston was then shown in a backstage segment reflecting on his recent loss to Samoa Joe. Kingston admitted the defeat was difficult to take but said he has learned from it and vowed to come back stronger moving forward.

The one million dollar trios match followed with The Elite teaming together to face The Don Callis Family. Kenny Omega Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson overcame Kazuchika Okada Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero in a high level bout filled with near falls and chaotic sequences before The Elite secured the win.

A contract signing segment for the Worlds End World Championship match took a dramatic turn with the return of MJF. Using his Casino Gauntlet contract MJF officially inserted himself into the match making it a four way. He then addressed each of his opponents Swerve Strickland Hangman Page and Samoa Joe running them down verbally and re establishing himself in the title picture.

An eight woman tag team match was next as Mercedes Moné Athena Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne defeated The Babes of Wrath Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale along with The Timeless Love Bombs Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm. The match showcased fast paced action and ended with Moné and her team standing tall.

Continental Classic Gold League action continued with PAC defeating Kyle Fletcher in a competitive encounter that kept the Gold League standings tight heading into the final stretch.

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale closed in on its conclusion with Ricochet and Bandido emerging as the final two competitors. As a result the two will now face each other one on one with the winner earning the right to challenge MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

The night wrapped up with another Continental Classic Blue League match as Orange Cassidy defeated Mascara Dorada bringing the Holiday Bash special to a close.

