WWE NXT Stacks Final 2025 Episode With Title Match, Heated Grudge Bout And Live Concert

WWE NXT has confirmed the full lineup for its final television episode of 2025, which will air on Tuesday, December 30. The show is set to close out the year with several key matches, a special musical segment, and the presentation of the NXT Year End Awards.

One of the headline bouts will see Je’Von Evans go one on one with Ricky Saints. The match was made official following a tense in ring confrontation between the two rivals on this week’s episode, further escalating their ongoing issues.

Also announced for the show, Fatal Influence member Jacy Jayne will face Wren Sinclair in singles action. Jayne issued the challenge on this week’s NXT, setting up the matchup for the year end episode.

The finals of the WWE Speed Men’s Championship contender’s tournament will also take place, with Lexis King set to battle Tavion Heights. The winner will earn the right to challenge Jasper Troy for the WWE Speed Championship.

In addition to the in ring action, the December 30 episode will feature a live concert from Joe Hendry, along with the unveiling of the NXT Year End Awards.

All of these segments join the previously announced NXT North American Championship match, where champion Ethan Page will defend his title against Moose.

WWE NXT airs Tuesday, December 30, on USA Network.

WWE NXT December 30 lineup

• NXT North American Champion Ethan Page defends against Moose

• Je’Von Evans vs Ricky Saints

• Jacy Jayne vs Wren Sinclair

• WWE Speed contender’s tournament finals Lexis King vs Tavion Heights

• Joe Hendry concert

• NXT Year End Awards

