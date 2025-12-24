WWE Raw And Stranger Things Crossover Set For January 5 On Netflix

We are now less than two weeks away from a major crossover between WWE Raw and the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Last week, reports emerged that WWE and Stranger Things were preparing a promotional crossover. While details were limited at the time, it has now been confirmed that the crossover will take place on January 5. The date marks the first episode of WWE Raw of 2026 and also celebrates the one year anniversary of Raw moving to Netflix.

Netflix confirmed the news on social media, posting, “THE WWE GETS STRANGER. January 5 LIVE only on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT #WWERaw”.

The January 5 episode will take place in Brooklyn, New York and will feature several championship matches. CM Punk is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. The Women’s Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line as Maxxine Dupri defends against Becky Lynch. In addition, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will challenge Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Stranger Things remains one of the most popular original series in Netflix history and is currently in the middle of its final season. More episodes are scheduled to be released on Christmas Day, with the final batch arriving on New Year’s Eve.

The official description for the series reads, “In 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.”

