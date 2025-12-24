WWE SmackDown Hits Lowest Viewership And Demo Amid Heavy Competition

The December 19 pre taped episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network averaged 995,000 viewers. That figure represents a 19.8 percent drop from the previous week and marks the lowest audience total for the show since the Halloween night episode.

In the 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.21 rating. That number was down 19.2 percent week over week and was also the show’s lowest demo performance since Halloween night.

The episode aired head to head with a College Football Playoff game that drew nearly 15 million viewers combined across ABC and ESPN, along with a 3.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demo. Despite the heavy competition, SmackDown still finished ahead of all other programming on television in the key demographic.

Additional competition came from the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, which streamed on Netflix the same night.

Compared to the same week in 2024 using Nielsen’s previous panel only measurement system, SmackDown’s overall viewership declined by 25 percent, while its 18 to 49 rating fell by 43.2 percent.

