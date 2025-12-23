AEW Announces First Ever Craft Beer Sponsorship Ahead Of Worlds End

AEW has announced a new partnership ahead of the Worlds End pay per view.

Revealed on Monday, AEW confirmed its first ever craft beer sponsorship, partnering with Kalamazoo Michigan brewery Bell’s Brewery. The deal will focus on the company’s Two Hearted IPA, which will be featured across select event marketing, inside the arena, and on AEW digital platforms during the Worlds End weekend.

The announcement also noted that the collaboration will include co branded creative and on site fan engagement moments throughout the pay per view weekend, including appearances from AEW talent. No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

The current lineup for AEW Worlds End on Saturday December 27 in Chicago includes AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending against Swerve Strickland, Hangman Adam Page and MJF in a four way match. AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend against Jamie Hayter, while AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron defend against Mercedes Moné and Athena.

The Continental Classic will feature two semifinal matches with the Blue League winner facing the Gold League runner up and the Gold League winner facing the Blue League runner up, with the winners advancing to the Continental Classic final later that night.

