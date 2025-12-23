Je’Von Evans Nearing WWE Free Agency As Raw And SmackDown Interest Grows

Je’Von Evans is edging closer to free agency within WWE.

During Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, it was stressed that while Evans remains officially part of WWE NXT, he will soon become a free agent and is expected to entertain interest from both Raw and WWE SmackDown. Before Evans faced Rayo Americano on the show, Adam Pearce told him that they needed to talk after the match to discuss what comes next for his career. Evans then went on to pick up the win, continuing his recent momentum.

The 21 year old has steadily increased his main roster exposure over the past several months, competing on both Raw and SmackDown. He recently took part in John Cena’s Last Time Is Now tournament, where he pushed Gunther in a competitive loss. Earlier this month at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evans teamed with TNA standout Leon Slater, coming up short against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

Back on NXT television, Evans has been locked in a heated rivalry with Ricky Saints. Saints shocked fans by turning on Evans during an NXT Championship match against Oba Femi, costing Evans his chance at the title. On last week’s episode, Saints attempted to justify his actions in a promo, only for Evans to confront him, sparking a brawl that required security to pull the two apart.

