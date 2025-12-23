Two Championship Matches Announced For Final WWE Raw Of 2025

Two championships are set to be defended on the final episode of WWE Raw in 2025.

WWE confirmed during this week’s broadcast that the December 29 edition of Raw will feature two major title matches as the company closes out the year with a stacked card.

The Women’s World Championship will be contested in a triple threat match, with champion Stephanie Vaquer putting her title on the line against Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez. The bout brings together three very different styles and sets up one of the most unpredictable title defences of Vaquer’s reign.

Also announced for the show is a World Tag Team Championship match. Current champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will defend their titles against The Usos, represented by Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. The match marks another high profile opportunity for The Usos to reclaim championship gold.

WWE Raw will air live on Monday December 29 and will serve as the final Raw episode of 2025.

WWE Raw Monday December 29

Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer defends against Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez in a triple threat match

World Tag Team Championship

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend against Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

