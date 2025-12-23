Kane Says Mick Foley Is Wrong But Defends His Right To His Opinion

Kane has shared his thoughts on Mick Foley’s recent decision to distance himself from WWE, stating that while he disagrees with Foley’s stance, he fully supports his right to express it.

Speaking during an appearance on Newsmax, the WWE Hall of Famer and current Republican mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Glenn Jacobs, addressed Foley choosing to cut ties with WWE due to the company’s association with the Trump administration. Jacobs explained that political disagreements between himself and Mick Foley are nothing new, but said they have always managed to keep those conversations respectful.

“Well, certainly it’s no surprise. I know where Mick is at politically and we’ve had our discussions about politics,” Jacobs said. “We’ve always been able to keep them civil, and I wish that could happen more on the public platforms altogether. One thing is we live in a country where we are free to disagree about things. I think Mick is wrong, but nevertheless, he’s entitled to his opinion. I will defend his right to say that, even if I do think he’s wrong. And that’s the beauty of America. I wish that would kind of be all over the place, as opposed to just in wrestling.”

Foley revealed last week that he will not be renewing his WWE Legends contract when it expires in June and will not make any appearances for WWE while Donald Trump remains in office. Foley stated that Trump’s remarks regarding the reported death of film director Rob Reiner were the final straw, describing the comments as “incredibly cruel.”

The situation has drawn additional attention due to WWE’s recent visibility in political circles. Both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have visited the White House during Trump’s first year back in office. Most recently, Triple H appeared in a White House social media video earlier this week, offering fitness advice to the public.