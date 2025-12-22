New Match Added To NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 Lineup

A new title match has been confirmed for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 following developments at New Japan’s Road to Tokyo Dome event.

During the show at Korakuen Hall, El Phantasmo successfully defended the NJPW World Television Championship against Ryusuke Taguchi. After the match, ELP addressed the crowd and issued an open challenge for Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome.

“New Japan World TV Championship open challenge Tokyo Dome, Wrestle Kingdom!” ELP declared.

The moment was briefly interrupted by Tatsuya Matsumoto, who appeared dressed as Santa Claus and presented ELP with a gift in the ring. As ELP began opening the present, he was suddenly attacked from behind by Chris Brookes of DDT Pro Wrestling.

Brookes revealed himself as the man answering the open challenge and made his intentions clear by dropping ELP with a Praying Mantis Bomb, officially setting up the championship clash for January 4.

With the addition of El Phantasmo vs Chris Brookes, the Wrestle Kingdom 20 card continues to take shape.

Updated NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 lineup

Sunday January 4 2026

Live on NJPW World

Hiroshi Tanahashi retirement match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Kazuchika Okada

Winner take all match

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji

NEVER Openweight Championship

EVIL vs Aaron Wolf

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship number one contenders match

El Desperado vs SHO vs Kosei Fujita vs Taiji Ishimori

Ten man tag team match

David Finlay Shingo Takagi Gabe Kidd Drilla Moloney and Hiromu Takahashi vs Great O Khan Callum Newman Henare Andrade El Idolo and a mystery partner

Winner take all match

IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri vs NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Saya Kamitani

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship

YOH Master Wato and Toru Yano defend in a multi team ranbo

NJPW World Television Championship

El Phantasmo vs Chris Brookes