New Match Added To NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 Lineup

A new title match has been confirmed for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 following developments at New Japan’s Road to Tokyo Dome event.
During the show at Korakuen Hall, El Phantasmo successfully defended the NJPW World Television Championship against Ryusuke Taguchi. After the match, ELP addressed the crowd and issued an open challenge for Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome.
“New Japan World TV Championship open challenge Tokyo Dome, Wrestle Kingdom!” ELP declared.
The moment was briefly interrupted by Tatsuya Matsumoto, who appeared dressed as Santa Claus and presented ELP with a gift in the ring. As ELP began opening the present, he was suddenly attacked from behind by Chris Brookes of DDT Pro Wrestling.
Brookes revealed himself as the man answering the open challenge and made his intentions clear by dropping ELP with a Praying Mantis Bomb, officially setting up the championship clash for January 4.
With the addition of El Phantasmo vs Chris Brookes, the Wrestle Kingdom 20 card continues to take shape.
Updated NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 lineup
Sunday January 4 2026
Live on NJPW World
Hiroshi Tanahashi retirement match
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Kazuchika Okada
Winner take all match
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji
NEVER Openweight Championship
EVIL vs Aaron Wolf
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship number one contenders match
El Desperado vs SHO vs Kosei Fujita vs Taiji Ishimori
Ten man tag team match
David Finlay Shingo Takagi Gabe Kidd Drilla Moloney and Hiromu Takahashi vs Great O Khan Callum Newman Henare Andrade El Idolo and a mystery partner
Winner take all match
IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri vs NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Saya Kamitani
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship
YOH Master Wato and Toru Yano defend in a multi team ranbo
NJPW World Television Championship
El Phantasmo vs Chris Brookes
USA
Dec. 26th 2025
USA
Dec. 26th 2025