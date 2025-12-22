Bryan Danielson Admits He Completely Loses It Over Flaccid Penis Jokes

While appearing on Nikki and Brie Bella’s podcast, Bryan Danielson managed to accidentally expose his very specific sense of humour, much to Brie’s disbelief.

Bryan kicked things off by confidently declaring, “So I’m going to say something controversial.”

Brie immediately cut in, already knowing where this was heading. “You will happily listen to a male comedian tell endless dick jokes and you will laugh hysterically. You laugh at so many dick jokes.”

Bryan, without missing a beat, tried to defend himself. “I laugh at dick jokes by women too. I just think they’re funny. Especially flaccid penis jokes. Those are the funniest things in the world. It’s like Gonzo from The Muppets. Just perfection.”

Brie then revealed this is not a one time issue. “Anything with Danny McBride, which we love, somehow always includes a flaccid penis casually wandering across the screen. I’ll glance over and Bryan is completely losing it. He cannot breathe, he has tears in his eyes, while some guy just walked by.”

She added that she usually looks at him in complete confusion and asks, “Is it really that funny?”

Spoiler alert. To Bryan Danielson, yes. Yes it absolutely is.