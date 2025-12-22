×
AEW Christmas Collision To Be Expanded Edition

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 22, 2025
All Elite Wrestling has a packed holiday week lined up for wrestling fans, with one of its festive television offerings set to run longer than usual.

According to the TNT schedule, this Thursday’s Christmas edition of AEW Collision is scheduled for a two hour and thirty minute runtime, giving the show an additional half hour of action.

The episode was taped on Sunday at the Hammerstein Ballroom inside New York City’s Manhattan Center. The card is headlined by six Continental Classic matches as pool play reaches its conclusion, along with a non title bout featuring the AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on 34th Street will remain a two hour broadcast but will air earlier than usual at 6 pm Eastern. Collision will air at 9 pm Eastern. Both shows serve as the final stops before Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay per view.

AEW Christmas Collision lineup
Thursday
9 pm Eastern

Continental Classic Blue League
Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy

Continental Classic Blue League
Mascara Dorada vs Konosuke Takeshita

Continental Classic Blue League
Claudio Castagnoli vs Roderick Strong

Continental Classic Gold League
Kazuchika Okada vs Mike Bailey

Continental Classic Gold League
PAC vs Kevin Knight

Continental Classic Gold League
Jack Perry vs Kyle Fletcher

AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions in a non title match
The Babes of Wrath
Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs Hyan and Maya World

