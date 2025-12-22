MJF Claims He Is The Biggest WWE Free Star Ever And Explains Why

During a recent interview, MJF spoke about balancing his work as an actor alongside his career in professional wrestling and explained how his background has shaped his ambitions in the ring.

MJF revealed that many fans are unaware of his early training, noting that he was classically trained in theatre from the age of six through to eighteen. He explained that when the opportunity arose for a full football scholarship, he made the decision to walk away from that path in order to fully commit to wrestling.

“A lot of people don’t know I come from a theater background. I was classically trained actor from the time I was six all the way till the time I was 18 and then when it was time for me to have a football ride, like a full ride football scholarship, I opted out. It would have been a nuts schedule because I would have been playing football and majoring in theater and instead I was just like, ‘Let’s just get to the pro wrestling. Let’s just get to what I want to do right now.’”

Now at 29 years old, the All Elite Wrestling star believes he is on the verge of something special and has his sights firmly set on becoming a multiple time World Champion.

“Now I find myself, I’m 29, I’m on the precipice of greatness. I want to be a multiple time World champion.”

MJF also reflected on his standing within the industry, suggesting that his rise has been built entirely on his own efforts rather than the traditional WWE pathway.

“I like to think of the fact that at this moment, I think there’s an argument to be made that I’m the most famous professional wrestler in the history of the business to have never been signed to WWE. I take a great amount of pride in that because that’s DIY, that takes effort. It also takes, as much as I hate to admit it, it takes these disgusting troglodyte marks fully marching along with me on my beaten path, which they have so far.”