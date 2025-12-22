Val Venis Responds After Mick Foley Parts Ways With WWE Over Donald Trump Comments

Last week, Mick Foley publicly criticized Donald Trump over remarks the former president made regarding the death of film director Rob Reiner. Shortly after, Foley stated that he would be “parting ways” with WWE, citing the company’s association with Trump.

The situation sparked a response from former WWE star Val Venis, who shared a series of messages on Twitter/X addressing Foley directly.

“I am not going to say anything negative about Mick Foley. He is a communist, but I still love the guy. Working with Mick was an true honor. We created good tv segments for the peoples enjoyment that fans will remember for a life time. His intentions are good, his ideas are proven failures and based on emotions over logic. Mick Foley is a good man with bad political ideas.”

Venis later followed up with a more reflective message, emphasizing mutual respect despite political differences.

“While Mick Foley and I see the role of government and society very differently, I truly value the passion he has for his community. It often feels like our current political climate pushes us to stop listening to one another, creating a divide that only benefits those in power while the rest of us lose out on meaningful connection.

I believe that our free will is a gift, and I hope we can all use it to keep the lines of communication open, even when we disagree on ‘the state’ or policy. I’m sending good thoughts powered by prayer to Mick and his fans. Let’s choose conversation over conflict and remember that, at the end of the day, we all want a world where people can thrive in freedom, produce value with liberty and live with peace. ❤️🙏”