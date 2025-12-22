Nikki Bella Challenges WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham To One On One Match

Nikki Bella has teased a potential one on one match with WNBA star Sophie Cunningham following recent comments made on Cunningham’s Show Me Something podcast.

Speaking on the show, Cunningham, who plays for the Indiana Fever, revealed that she grew up watching WWE and described John Cena as “the absolute best.” She also confirmed that WWE has previously reached out to her about a possible future in professional wrestling, suggesting that the idea of crossing over has already been discussed behind the scenes.

During the conversation with Bryanna Sompayrac, Cunningham was asked what her wrestling name might be if she ever stepped into the ring. She admitted she has not settled on a name yet, but made it clear it would reflect her personality.

“I don’t know what my name would be. I know it would be something spicy and feisty,” Cunningham said.

The discussion then turned to dream opponents, where Cunningham namechecked The Bella Twins. She explained that she would be just as happy teaming with them as she would be facing them in the ring.

“I think it would be fun to either partner with them or go against them, so that’s what I would choose,” she said.

After Sompayrac described The Bellas as “the best,” Cunningham added a competitive edge to her answer, joking, “Well, I’m hopefully going to take away their shine someday.”

Those comments quickly caught the attention of Nikki Bella, who replied directly in the comments section with a confident challenge of her own.

“I’ll take her on one on one… 💋🙌🏼”

Cunningham has built a reputation in the WNBA as an enforcer type presence for the Fever, often stepping in to protect teammate Caitlin Clark during physical moments in games. Her toughness and on court intensity have naturally drawn comparisons to wrestling style personas, making the crossover talk feel less far fetched.

WWE is not the only promotion to express interest either, as Women of Wrestling has also contacted Cunningham earlier this year about a potential role, further fueling speculation that a future in the ring could one day become reality.

